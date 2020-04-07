Beijing Resumes Operations in South China Sea as US Navy Struggles to Cope With Coronavirus

As China begins to resume regular operations amid a declining number of COVID-19 cases , the US is still battling the to break the virus' growth trend, with even the American military unable to escape its grasp.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducted military drills featuring ships, submarines, and fighter jets in the disputed regions of the South China Sea in late March, when the region often sees the presence of US Navy ships, the PLA said on its website.

© AP Photo / Zha Chunming In this Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Navy frigate Huangshan, left, and Russian Navy antisubmarine ship Admiral Tributs take part in a joint naval drill at sea off south China's Guangdong Province.

The PLA's forces fired live rounds, including anti-aircraft, anti-ship, and anti-submarine amunition as well as practised replenishment at sea and fleet navigation.

Absent US Patrols

The waters of the South China Sea, disputed by 5 countries and Taiwan but mostly controlled by Beijing, are often visited by US Navy ships that claim they're conducting freedom of navigation operations. During these visits, US destroyers and aircraft carriers sometimes come close to islands hosting Chinese military installations, despite constant demands by Beijing to stop such "provocations".

At present, the waters in the South China Sea are free of the US presence because the country's Navy is struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic which has affected some American military vessels. The USS Theodore Roosevelt, one of the most recent US ships to visit the South China Sea, reported over 170 cases of COVID-19 infections with its captain, Brett Crozier, sending letters to his command urgently requesting assistance to combat the outbreak. These letters, however, only resulted in his demotion after they were leaked to the public.

Another US ship involved in operations in the Pacific, the USS Ronald Reagan, has been stationed in a Japanese dock undergoing maintenance with its crew also reporting several cases of COVID-19, while the exact numbers remain unclear.