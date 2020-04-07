No COVID-19 Deaths in Mainland China Over Past Day - State Health Committee

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Not a single person died of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mainland China over the past 24 hours, the first such day since January, according to China's state health committee.

The state committee said 32 new cases of the infection had been detected, all imported, and 89 patients had been discharged from hospitals.

Overall, 983 imported cases of the coronavirus infection have been identified in China, 698 people are still sick, 21 are in serious condition, and 285 people have recovered, according to the official statement.

"The state health committee has received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information about 81,740 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 1,242 people who are currently sick (211 are in serious condition), 77,167 people have been discharged from hospitals, 3,331 have died," the committee said.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in the Chinese province of Wuhan, has infected over 1.3 million people across the world, with at least 74,000 fatalities from the disease, according to the most recent data.

On 11 March, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 disease outbreak a pandemic.