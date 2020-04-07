Australian High Court Rolls Back Cardinal Pell Child Sex Abuse Convictions

Australia's highest court has overturned former Vatican treasurer George Pell's conviction in the sexually assault of two teenager choirboys in the 1990s, Australian media reported.

Australia highest court has overturned the convictions on former Vatican treasurer George Pell for sexually assaulting two teenager choirboys in the 1990s. The 78-year-old cardinal was allowed to immediately walk free from jail as a result of a unanimous ruling.

The court also ordered that the verdicts of acquittal be entered in their place, which means that Pell cannot be retried on the charges.

The jury, acting on the evidence, "ought to have entertained a doubt as to the applicant's guilt", the High Court statement said, quashing the convictions.

In December 2018, a Melbourne jury found the Australian cardinal guilty of the sexual harassment of two 13-year-old male members of the church choir. The sex crimes were committed by Pell in 1996 while he was the Archbishop of Melbourne. In August, he was sentenced to six years in prison. Following the decision, Pell’s attorneys appealed to the Australian High Court.

Pell was considered one of the most influential members of the Roman Curia. At the papal conclave in 2013, when Pope Francis was elected, Pell was seen as one of the most likely candidates for the Apostolic throne.