Video: Thousands of Chinese Tourists Flood National Park After Coronavirus Quarantine Ends

With the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the globe, the situation in China, where the virus first emerged in December 2019, has become more stable, allowing local authorities to lift lockdowns imposed on many regions of the country.

China’s Huangshan mountain range, also known as the Yellow Mountains, over the weekend saw tens of thousands of tourists flood the site after its reopening following the easing of restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic. The influx reportedly prompted park authorities to shut down the park.

The number of visitors to the mountain, located in the Anhui province of eastern China, exceeded 20,000, according to local media. The site saw heavy traffic following a decision by the Anhui government to offer free entry to 29 scenic sites in the period between 1 April and 14 April, in a bid to attract tourists after a lengthy shutdown over COVID-19.

After Huangshan visitors exceeded the limit of 20,000, the administration urged residents to come back another time or visit other available sites instead.