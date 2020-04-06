I Miss My Friends and Colleagues: Malaysian Journalist on How COVID-19 Has Changed Her Life

As Malaysian health authorities have registered over 3,000 confirmed Coronavirus cases, including 50 fatalities, people have been told to stay at home and avoid public spaces. Melanie Chalil, a 33-year-old journalist from Malaysia, tells Sputnik how she deals with social media fatigue during self-isolation.

Sputnik: Countries are imposing restrictive quarantine measures inside cities and are ordering the closure of malls, cinemas, restaurants, bars and other establishments. How has it changed your daily routine?

Melanie Chalil: I work for a national newspaper in Kuala Lumpur and, prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, we had the option of working from home. In that sense, not much has changed, work-wise, but I do miss the face-to-face interaction with my colleagues.

Being at home full-time during Malaysia’s Movement Control Order means cooking three meals at home instead of eating out and not being able to catch-up with friends over dinner.

And also not being able to go to the pub! But we have to be thankful for technology that helps keep things as normal as they are with video chats, streaming services, food deliveries and online shopping.

Sputnik: Do you go out and if so - how often and for what?

Melanie Chalil: Yes, I’ve been out to the supermarket once to stock up on groceries during the lockdown - it’s Day 9 today. I also go out of the apartment to feed our resident cats and one dog.

© Photo : Melanie Chalil Feeding Duchess the resident cat in our condo

Sputnik: Are there fines for breaking the quarantine rules?

Melanie Chalil: In Malaysia, you will be fined RM1,000 (USD230) or be imprisoned.

Sputnik: A lot of people have found themselves with a lot of extra free time. What are you doing while social-distancing at home?

Melanie Chalil: I’ve been cleaning the apartment, reading, trying out new recipes and sorting my old clothes.

Before quarantine we used to spend a lot of time online and with gadgets. But now we’re stuck with the web at home and people are now realizing that wasting so much time online is devastating and are turning to new things to entertain or educate themselves.

Sputnik: What about you? Have you started doing any new or unusual things?

Melanie Chalil: I realise I get social media fatigue from all the constant browsing as an attempt to kill boredom and to connect to the outside world. So I put my phone away for a few hours as a solution — I’ve never done that before.

© Photo : Melanie Chalil Deserted roads in Subang Jaya, a town located 20km from the Kuala Lumpur city centre

We are also facing the fact that when staying at home, we tend to eat a lot and not move a lot.

Sputnik: How are you trying to keep in shape? Do you do sports?

Melanie Chalil: Tell me about it, I’m hungry all the time! I try not to snack in between meals and make healthier food. I also go for walks around the apartment. If I’m up for it, I’ll do yoga/stretches.

Sputnik: How hard is it to go without real-life communication with your friends, family and colleagues?

Melanie Chalil: If I had to rate it, I’ll give it 8/10. I miss my sister, parents, grandma and friends the most.

Sputnik: Are you living alone or with your family and friends? How are you coping with staying with someone 24/7?

Melanie Chalil: I’m living with my partner and we enjoy each other’s company and looking out for each other during this difficult time. But I like to joke that we haven’t killed each other yet during the lockdown!