Australia Reports Gradual Fall in New COVID-19 Cases With 181 New Infections in 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of COVID-19 cases in Australia has increased by 181 to a total of 5,635 in 24 hours and the death toll has reached 34, the Department of Health said in a statement on Sunday.

According to a graph provided by the authorities and showing the COVID-19 dynamic in Australia, the daily increments of the infection went abruptly up in the last week of March and then were declining since 28 March.

"As at 6:00 a.m. on 5 April 2020 [20:00 GMT, April 4], there have been 5,635 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia. There have been 181 new cases since 6:00 a.m. yesterday. Of the 5,635 confirmed cases in Australia, 34 have died from COVID-19. More than 291,000 tests have been conducted across Australia", the statement read.

© REUTERS / Tracey Nearmy Disinfectant products are seen on a car whilst motorists fill out paperwork for police as they cross back into South Australia from Victoria during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bordertown, Australia, March 24, 2020.

The previous situation update from Australia on Saturday stated there were 5,548 cumulative cases, including 198 new infections.

The majority of all Australian cases had contracted the coronavirus abroad, specifically onboard cruise ships and during travel to Europe or the Americas, according to the statement.