Are Sex Workers a Driving Force Behind Many Corona Cases in Tokyo's Kabukicho District?

A soaring number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward, home to the world-renown red-light district Kabukicho, posing questions to local authorities.

The mayor of Greater Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward, Kenichi Yoshizumi, urged local residents this week to refrain from using the services of sex workers in Kabukicho district due to fears that their trade was spreading coronavirus, Japan News reported.

A large number of infections, which have been soaring in the ward since late March, prompted authorities to launch a probe into the matter, and they discovered that many of the corona-stricken patients were working in sex industry, operating in clubs and other establishments where contact with customers remains particularly close. Another segment of the population which had suffered a large number of infections was, unsurprisingly, their male clients.

However, many sex workers refused to specify who they were in contact with, thus making it even more difficult for Japanese authorities to trace the ways of the virus’s transmission.