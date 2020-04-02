Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Registered Near Timor-Leste – US Geological Survey

The tremor was recorded at 02:13 GMT, 68 kilometers (over 42 miles) north of Timor-Leste's capital of Dili, according to the USGS. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 35 kilometers.
There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.
Felt #earthquake (#terramoto) M5.4 strikes 74 km N of #Dili (#Timor-Leste) 9 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/EUhpoY7WJD pic.twitter.com/lshKztgFZC— EMSC (@LastQuake) April 2, 2020
Timor-Leste is located in a seismically active region, known as the Ring of Fire, and often suffers from powerful earthquakes.
The island nation lies on a small Timor Plate that is moving to the north, toward the Banda Sea Plate, which increases the seismic activity in the region.
