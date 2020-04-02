Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Registered Near Timor-Leste – US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered on Thursday north of Timor-Leste, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremor was recorded at 02:13 GMT, 68 kilometers (over 42 miles) north of Timor-Leste's capital of Dili, according to the USGS. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 35 kilometers.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

​Timor-Leste is located in a seismically active region, known as the Ring of Fire, and often suffers from powerful earthquakes.

The island nation lies on a small Timor Plate that is moving to the north, toward the Banda Sea Plate, which increases the seismic activity in the region.