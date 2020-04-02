Prime Minister Morrison Says Australia Is Slowing COVID-19 Spread

Australia has more than 4,800 coronavirus infections registered so far, with a total of 20 fatalities, according to the latest count by Johns Hopkins University.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday his country is slowing the spread of the COVID-19 disease and saving lives, according to SBS News live broadcast.

The prime minister says number of cases are falling, but more still needs to be done. @ScottMorrisonMP

"The rate of growth, as we have seen, particularly over the course of this week, has fallen on a daily basis, to single digit numbers, and that is welcome..." — SBS News (@SBSNews) April 2, 2020

Morrison also announced the state would assign $973 million to the childcare sector over the next three months taken from taxpayer subsidies which would make childcare in the country free for that period of time.

"We will be ensuring for those parents who are still in that position where they are needing that childcare, it will be free", he said.

Morrison indicated that the current changes the government is making amid the COVID-19 outbreak could last for months and he does not know exactly when the restrictions could be eased, so the Australians should adapt to these new circumstances.

"There is a new normal here in Australia and it is one that we now need to get used to and settle into for that haul over the next six months. That is something that will go against the grain for so many, but we adapt", Morrison said.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Australians are asked to leave their homes only to shop for essentials, for medical care, to exercise individually or for work. Those aged 70 and over should self-isolate.

Starting on Monday, restaurants, bars, public playgrounds, outside gyms, skate parks and other places of public gatherings have been closed in Australia in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. The country's supermarkets experienced supply interruptions earlier in March as demand for food products and essentials surged amid the pandemic.