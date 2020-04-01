Pakistan Sets up Coronavirus Relief Fund, PM Imran Khan Urges Public to Donate

New Delhi (Sputnik): Richard Kozul-Wright, the director of globalisation and development strategies at the United Nations Conference Trade and Development (UNCTAD), said on Monday that countries in sub-Saharan Africa, Argentina and Pakistan would be among the hardest hit by the coronavirus.

With the number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan reaching 2,000; Prime Minister Imran Khan announced Wednesday that he was setting up a relief fund to fight the coronavirus.

"Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 has been set up to help us fight this pandemic. I want everyone to donate towards this fund which will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown," the Khan said on Twitter.

Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 has been set up to help us fight this pandemic. I want everyone to donate towards this fund which will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 1, 2020

Send your tax deductible donation to Acc. No. 4162 786 786 National Bank of Pakistan Main Branch Karachi. Complete account information and transfer instructions are available at https://t.co/CRL0erEk3Z — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 1, 2020

​But Khan refrained from announcing a countrywide lockdown despite the rising number of cases. He said a lockdown would affect the poor of the country.

Last week, Khan said: “Data on our daily wagers is being collected. We will also dispense funds from the Ehsas programme and then this fund will be an added source to help people buy essential items for their families.”

The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) says that Pakistan is among the countries likely to be hardest-hit by the global pandemic.

An UNCTAD report says that Pakistan’s economy "will take an enormous hit from high capital outflows, lost export earnings due to falling commodity prices and currency depreciation, with the overall impact likely to be worse than the 2008 financial crisis."