Beijing Begins to Resume Its Normal Pace as Coronavirus Restrictions Eased - Video

China has relaxed its anti-coronavirus measures as the number of those recovered climbed to 76,052. A total of 81,518 were infected with COVID-19. The total number of deaths in the country stands at 3,305.

Follow Sputnik's live feed from Beijing's Commercial Street as the capital city moves to gradually ease the lockdown measures and return to normal everyday life.

The underground, shopping centres, and restaurants are resuming their normal operations attracting people to come out of their homes as the number of total recoveries reached 76,052.

As of now, there are 786,876 COVID-19 cases and 37,837 fatalities from the coronavirus globally with the US, Italy, and Spain being the worst affected.