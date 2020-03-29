Singaporean Authorities Cancel Passport of Citizen Over Violation of COVID-19 Quarantine

"The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has cancelled the passport of a 53-year-old male Singapore Citizen, Goh Illya Victor, for breaching the Stay-Home Notice (SHN) requirements. The case has also been referred to the Ministry of Health (MOH) for investigation", the statement said.
According to the ICA, all people who have been in Southeast Asian countries in the past 14 days and are entering Singapore are required to stay at home for two weeks. Goh left Singapore for Indonesia on 3 March, returned on 19 March and was supposed to spend 14 days in quarantine.
However, he decided to return to Indonesia on the same day, despite warnings by ICA officers that he could be punished for breaching the isolation regime. On 24 March, he tried to come back to Singapore but his passport was cancelled over a deliberate violation of the quarantine conditions.
The island nation previously reported over 800 coronavirus cases and three fatalities from COVID-19.
