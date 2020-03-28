5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia - EMSC

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia at 15:43 UTC on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.

According to the EMSC, the quake's epicentre was 105 kilometres south of Palu and 40 kilometres below the earth's surface. There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been issued.

Earlier in March, the US Geological Survey reported that a 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered off the western coast of Indonesia's island of Sumatra.

Hundreds of thousands of people died in 2004 when a 9.2 magnitude earthquake hit Sumatra's Aceh region, triggering a tsunami that hit numerous countries bordering the Indian Ocean.