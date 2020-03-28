5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia - EMSC

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia at 15:43 UTC on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.
According to the EMSC, the quake's epicentre was 105 kilometres south of Palu and 40 kilometres below the earth's surface. There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been issued.
Earthquake M5.8: Pendolo, Indonesiahttps://t.co/m9wDZYLsWC pic.twitter.com/EGKlqBUYbt— أبـو عـبـدالله (@grnas_stock1) March 28, 2020
Earlier in March, the US Geological Survey reported that a 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered off the western coast of Indonesia's island of Sumatra.
Hundreds of thousands of people died in 2004 when a 9.2 magnitude earthquake hit Sumatra's Aceh region, triggering a tsunami that hit numerous countries bordering the Indian Ocean.
