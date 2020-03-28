Pakistani Minister Calls BS After UK-Based News Channel Claims Imran Khan is COVID-19 Positive

New Delhi (Sputnik): The novel coronavirus pandemic has affected 199 countries, infecting some of the world's most famous personalities including the UK’s Prince Charles, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Hollywood celebrities like Tom Hanks, and even Sophie Grégoire Trudeau – the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On Friday evening, a UK-based news channel, Arise News, aired a ticker claiming that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for Coronavirus.

This foreign channel says that Prime Minister ⁦@ImranKhanPTI⁩ tests positive coronavirus. If true it’s really dangerous.What’s happening man ?#Corona pic.twitter.com/KyqQvosjhU — Azaz Syed (@Ch Fawad HussainAzazSyed) March 27, 2020

​Even though the Pakistani PM did not address the claim himself, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry who is Pakistan's federal minister of science and technology, hit back at a journalist who shared the news on Twitter, stressing that Khan was "absolutely fine".

You are a journo not an ordinary troll, all bullshit may not be forwarded without basic query, @ImranKhanPTI is absolutely fine .... https://t.co/HzlKKQgwif — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 28, 2020

​While Arise News has yet to comment on the uproar, netizens have flooded social media with their concerns over the news, with some saying that Khan should show the test to the media if the report is fake.

​Later, Arslan Khalid, who according to his Twitter bio is the “focal person to Prime Minister Khan on digital media” revealed that the English media house had “made a mistake”, while urging people to restrain from further sharing the video clip.

The UK based web channel made a mistake and instead of writing UK Prime minister, they wrote Pakistani Prime minister. It's been rebutted everywhere.Please stop sharing the clip.https://t.co/3OJ55TsqYu — Dr Arslan Khalid (@arslankhalid_m) March 27, 2020

​A statement from Khan on his health status has yet to be received.

Similar reports claiming England’s 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II has also tested positive for coronavirus began surfacing on social media after her son Prince Charles and Prime Minister Johnson caught the infection.

​As soon as the news began shattering social media, Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying Her Royal Majesty, the Queen remains in good health.

Guys！Queen Elizabeth tests NOT positive for Coronavirus! It’s completely fake! Shame on those news websites attracting followers by lies. pic.twitter.com/sT4aTSY1Wn — Wenny (@Billienicer) March 28, 2020

Since December 2019, the virus has infected over 597,000 people across the globe, resulting in the deaths of over 27,000 real-time statistics platform Worldometer notes.

There are about 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and eight deaths in Pakistan, as of Friday.