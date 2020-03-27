Register
19:33 GMT27 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Vaccine testing

    Australian Researchers Launching Coronavirus Treatment Trial Using TB Vaccine

    © CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (229)
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107865/78/1078657886_0:149:1920:1229_1200x675_80_0_0_aff54aa0487a23aa6e4770f7850fef1c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202003271078733688-australian-researchers-launching-coronavirus-treatment-trial-using-tb-vaccine/

    Infectious disease researchers from Down Under are joining the fight against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus with a new series of controlled clinical trials that will explore virus treatment using the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine - commonly used to prevent tuberculosis.

    The Melbourne-based Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) announced in a Friday news release that affiliated scientists are preparing to investigate the effectiveness of the BCG vaccine in reducing symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus.

    The study, endorsed by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, is not seeking to cure COVID-19. Instead, researchers are attempting to find a way to lessen the risk posed to health care workers by the virus.

    “Australian medical researchers have a reputation for conducting rigorous, innovative trials,” said Professor Kathryn North, director of the MCRI, in a statement within the release. “This trial will allow the vaccine’s effectiveness against COVID-19 symptoms to be properly tested, and may help save the lives of our heroic frontline health care workers.”

    The release explains that the upcoming study, led by clinician-scientist Nigel Curtis, head of the MCRI’s Infectious Diseases Research Group, is based off previous findings which concluded the BCG vaccine “reduces the level of virus when people are infected with similar viruses” to the novel coronavirus.

    “We aim to enroll 4,000 health care workers from hospitals around Australia, including the Melbourne Campus’ Royal Children’s Hospital, to allow us to accurately say whether it can lessen the severity of COVID-19 symptoms. And we need to enroll them in the coming weeks, so the clock is definitely ticking,” Curtis noted.

    The BCG vaccine has been commonly administered for decades to prevent tuberculosis. Healthy babies in countries with high incidences of tuberculosis or leprosy are generally given a dose of the vaccine - containing a weakened strain of bacteria in the tuberculosis family - to teach their bodies how to respond to the germs and subsequently boost their immune systems.

    This trial announcement follows the WHO’s March 18 notice revealing the start of its first vaccine trial and including a global request for countries to implement their own prevention programs to slow the transmission of COVID-19.

    According to Science.com, at least 12 novel coronavirus treatments are being tested, including drugs commonly used to treat HIV and malaria.

    As of this article’s publication, Australia accounts for 3,143 of the total 566,269 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 13 of the 25,423 deaths from the contagious disease.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (229)

    Related:

    WHO Chief Warns of Chronic Global Shortage of Protective Equipment Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Pope Francis Holds 'Prayer for Humanity' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Video
    US House Passes $2Trln Coronavirus Rescue Legislation, Sending It to Trump for Signature
    Russia to Continue Supporting Venezuela Amid Sanctions, Coronavirus - Foreign Ministry
    Russian Specialists Start Anti-Coronavirus Activities in Italy's Bergamo - Military
    Tags:
    treatment, health, public health, World Health Organization, tuberculosis, tuberculosis, vaccine, Australia, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A volunteer disinfects a shop in Baghdad's Bayaa neighbourhood on March 21, 2020 as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 March
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse