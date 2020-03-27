Indian Groom Lands in Jail for Hosting Wedding Without Permission Amid COVID19 Lockdown

New Delhi (Sputnik): The death toll from coronavirus has spiked in India, with 17 people succumbing to the disease so far, while the number of positive cases has surpassed 700, leading the government to introduce a 21-day national lockdown.

With most of the people in the country adhering to the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus outbreak, a Muslim groom and his family in the Indian state of Uttarakhand were apprehended by police for having a wedding without permission.

Uttarakhand: Police arrested 8 people, including a Muslim cleric & a groom, as they had not sought permission for the wedding amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Police say, "8 ppl are under quarantine in area where wedding was taking place, it's sensitive. They … pic.twitter.com/AdIr5oKYXD — ePatrakaar - Shravan Shukla (@epatrakaar) March 27, 2020

Police detained eight people including the groom and a Muslim cleric. Dressed in his wedding attire, the groom was taken to the police station after the ceremony was halted midway, ANI reported on Friday.

The wedding guests have been put under quarantine.

The states of Maharashtra and Kerala have recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases with 127 and 129 respectively. In total, there are over 700 cases in the country, which was put under a 21-day lockdown earlier this week with an eye to curbing the spread of the virus.