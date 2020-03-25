Register
19:06 GMT25 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Passengers wearing face masks travel with their belongings at a railway station in Xianning of Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

    People Swarm Trains, Buses to Leave Chinese Cities in Hubei as Travel Restrictions Lifted

    © REUTERS / ALY SONG
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107870/91/1078709122_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_a9ecf8fecb6f393d0ec82354bf66708b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202003251078709551-people-swarm-trains-buses-to-leave-chinese-cities-in-hubei-as-travel-restrictions-lifted/

    Huge crowds of people crammed trains and buses in China’s Hubei province - the first epicenter of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak - on Wednesday as travel restrictions were lifted following a strict two-month lockdown.

    According to AFP reporters, there were long lines of people with suitcases at the railway station in the city of Macheng in Hubei as people waited to board trains. 

    Children were seen wearing masks, and guards directed throngs of people to maintain order at the crowded train station. In addition, migrant workers in the city of Huanggang were seen waiting for long-distance coaches while carrying bags and suitcases. People are now allowed to travel in and out of Hubei as long as they have a QR code from authorities signifying that they are healthy.

    One worker said that he was returning from Huanggang to Wenzhou in the eastern Zhejiang province. "I have been at home in Hubei for more than two months," he added.

    While railway stations and airports in many parts of China started reopening Tuesday, transportation is still restricted in Hubei’s capital of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected late last year. 

    Guo Wei, a teacher who works in Beijing, also told AFP that she was traveling back home to the city of Macheng in Hubei, which she hadn’t been able to do since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. "It's been too difficult!" she told AFP.

    Despite the fact that travel restrictions have been lifted in many parts of China, schools remain closed. In addition, the Chinese National Health Commission on Wednesday reported that there were 147 new cases of people being infected with the coronavirus overseas and traveling back to China with the infection, bringing the total current number of imported infections in China to 474.

    As China slowly begins to open up, most of the rest of the world has shut down. According to a report by the Guardian, around 1 in 5 people in the world are under lockdown as the coronavirus pandemic continues to accelerate. In the US, around 40% of the population is under lockdown restrictions. The UK became the latest European country to initiate a nationwide lockdown on Monday, following similar moves by Spain, France and Italy.

    The latest data by World Meters reveals that there are more than 453,000 cases of the virus worldwide and that more than 20,000 people have died as a result. After China, which has largely contained the virus, Italy, the USA and France are facing the highest total number of cases.

    Related:

    Pompeo: G7 Nations Deeply Aware of China's 'Disinformation Campaign' on Coronavirus
    Some 98 Migrants Detained While Trying to Enter UK Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports
    Spain Surpasses China in Number of Coronavirus Deaths With 738 New Fatalities Reported in One Day
    Two Elderly Russians Die of COVID-19-Related Complications - Coronavirus Response HQ
    Netflix Users Report Service is Down in Europe Amid Coronavirus Quarantine
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, restrictions, travel, Hubei, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A face mask recommended by a West German federal civil defense study group as protection against radioactive fallout in Hamburg, Germany, April 24, 1957.
    Face Mask: The Evolution of Protective Gear
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse