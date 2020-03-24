Register
19:42 GMT24 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Workers in protective suits take part in the disinfection of Huanan seafood market, where the novel coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 4, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS.

    Wuhan Recovery: Epicenter of COVID-19 Outbreak in China to Lift Lockdown in 2 Weeks

    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107858/55/1078585562_0:442:2635:1925_1200x675_80_0_0_93bb6bf6b31b931a314ec62a6c3603bc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202003241078697549-wuhan-recovery-epicenter-of-covid-19-outbreak-in-china-to-lift-lockdown-in-2-weeks-/

    The lockdown in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where COVID-19 first broke out in December, will end in around two weeks, the provincial government announced on Tuesday.

    Traffic control measures instituted in the province of Hubei - of which Wuhan is the capital - will also be lifted Wednesday, although people will require a QR code issued by the provincial government certifying they are healthy before they can move around the province, the South China Morning Post reported. A meeting last week by the Standing Committee of the Central Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China urged Wuhan and other parts of Hubei to begin lifting lockdown measures in a systematic and organized way, the South China Morning Post reported. 

    Other Chinese cities, including Shanghai and Shenzhen, have said that people arriving from Hubei with the QR code will no longer have to undergo 14 days of self-quarantine. 

    As China appears to have contained the virus, the country is slowly starting to resume normal life. Two car factories in Wuhan, namely Dongfeng Toyota and Dongfeng Motor, restarted production on Monday. 

    In addition, doctors sent to Hubei from across China have begun returning to their home provinces in the last week. 

    Wuhan University law professor Qin Qianhong recently told the South China Morning Post that it is important to lift the quarantine measures in Hubei as soon as possible.

    “No country other than Italy has imposed similar lockdowns so far. Many people have been confined to their homes for more than 60 days already, and that could cause serious mental health issues,” he said, also noting that many people under lockdown could not be able to sustain a living without returning to their jobs. However, he also warned that new infections may arise as the lockdown is lifted.

    Wuhan reported one new coronavirus infection on Tuesday following a few days of no reported new cases, according to the South China Morning Post. However, outside of Wuhan, there were 78 new cases of the coronavirus in China on Monday, the National Health Commission announced. Out of the total new cases, 74 involved Chinese people who had been traveling abroad. Only three cases, including the one in Wuhan, were local transmission infections.

    The government in Beijing announced Tuesday that anyone entering the city from overseas must undergo centralized quarantine and health checks, Reuters reported.

    The virus’s epicenter has shifted from China to Europe and the US in recent weeks. According to the latest data by World Meters, there are more than 408,000 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, and more than 18,000 people have died as a result. Italy, the US and Spain have been hit particularly hard, with at least 69,176, 49,594 and 39,676 confirmed cases, respectively.

    Related:

    US, Israel Holding Joint Military Exercises Observing Coronavirus Rules of Social Distancing
    Tory MP Urges to Create Government of National Unity for Anti-Coronavirus Fight in UK
    Mike Pence Says Nationwide Coronavirus Lockdown Off the Table as US Sees Deadliest Day
    UN Confirms 51 Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus
    Tags:
    travel restrictions, outbreak, COVID-19, Wuhan, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Caricature of Russian artist Igor Smirnov at the International Cartoon Festival on Coronavirus Battle 2020 caricature contest in Iran.
    'We’ll Defeat Coronavirus': International Cartoon Festival on Fight Against COVID-19 Held by Iran
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse