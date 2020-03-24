Australia's Bundaberg Rum to Produce Half a Million Hand Sanitizer Bottles

Like many other countries affected by the new coronavirus pandemic, Australia has been experiencing a shortage of hand sanitizers.

Australia’s Bundaberg Rum distillery said it will produce ethanol for hand sanitisers to be used in the country’s schools and hospitals during the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

The company said it will donate 100,000 liters of ethanol, which will be enough to produce nearly half a million bottles of hand sanitizer, to the Queensland Government.

"At a time like this we will always step up and contribute when Australians need it most,” said David Smith, managing director of Bundaberg Rum’s parent company Diageo Australia.

Australia has seen a shortage of hand sanitisers after they were bought in panic by people amid coronavirus fears. As of 24 March, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country has exceeded 1,300, with seven deaths.