China Identifies 41 New Imported Cases of COVID-19, Reports Seven More Deaths

As the frequency of cases registered in China, the origin of the novel coronavirus, has slowed down recently, the epicentre of COVID-19 has now shifted to Europe, namely in Italy, where the death toll has surpassed 4,030.

China has identified 41 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Out of 41 new cases, 14 were registered in Beijing, nine - in Shanghai, seven more - in Guangdong province, four - in Fujian province, Shaanxi, Zhejiang, and Shandong detected two cases each, and one case was in Sichuan.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China has risen to 81,008, including 3,255 deaths, and over 71,700 patients have recovered.

The worldwide number of COVID-19 cases has reached 234,073, while a total of 9,840 people have died, according to the latest situation report by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Originating in China, the virus has rapidly moved to Europe, where some 104,000 out of 234,073 global confirmed cases have been registered so far, according to the WHO. Italy remains the hotbed of coronavirus in Europe, with over 47,000 people infected and more than 4,030 deaths registered.

At the same time, John Hopkins University says that the global number of COVID-19 cases stands at 271,629, with more than 11,000 fatalities.