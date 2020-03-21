S Korean Music TV Channel Mnet Launches New Idol Show 'Road to Kingdom'

Seven already existing K-Pop boy groups will compete for the title of "Performance Kings".

South Korean music channel Mnet has officially confirmed the final competitor lineup for the new survival show 'Road To Kingdom' on 20 March.

Such groups as Pentagon, ONF, Golden Child, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO will participate in the project. Already existing boy groups with a background in the music industry will be competing with one another based on the model of the successful “Queendom” survival show, where only girl groups participated.

The finalists will have the chance to advance to join the forthcoming show “Kingdom”, which is scheduled to air next year and demonstrate their unity and talent from one show to the next.

The popular band SF9, who has already had a world tour, was discussed as a possible participant, but ultimately their agency FNC Entertainment announced that the group will not take part in the competition.

All the groups' fandoms are happy that their favs will appear on the show and gain attention from a wider audience.

