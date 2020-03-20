'I'm the Only One That You Need': #100WaysWithJackson Trends Worldwide as New MV is Released

The Chinese idol successfully shows how love conquers death with his new release.

The hashtag #100WaysWithJackson is trending on Twitter worldwide as fans are celebrating the new clip of Jackson Wang's solo song “100 Ways”, presented on the 20 March.

The MV tells the story of Jackson in the form of an ancient warrior who was raised from the dead to tell the love of his life about his feelings. The mixture of modern electronic sound and ancient Chinese culture with elements of dance and Kung Fu catches the eye.

i'm listening to the song on repeat for 2 hours now 💥#100WaysWithJackson #TEAMWANG@JacksonWang852 https://t.co/JbMTLbD4yR — s o p h i e 🌴 | DEMO.2 (@simplysophiie_) March 20, 2020

Jackson wang: *summons a lover*

Me at 3 AM: pic.twitter.com/j9u7FbuCI3 — ahgasheeen (@mysticalhare1) March 20, 2020

​Fans are not only in love with the music video and song, but are also already making a challenge for some of the Kung Fu movements that Jackson showed in his video.

As a singer and rapper, both solo and as a member of the K-pop band GOT7, Jackson has proven himself to be talented in everything he does. Now, as part of the creative studio "88Rising" - a studio that promotes Asian-American and Asian artists - new amazing releases by Jackson are expected.