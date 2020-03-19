Kang Daniel Domination: K-Pop Idol Announces New Solo Comeback Show

After a 4-months hiatus and struggle with depression Daniel decided to roar back and he has numerous activities planned for the coming weeks that should keep his fans happy.

'Kang Daniel Comeback Show: CYAN', which is dedicated to his new album, will be broadcast by both the Mnet and M2 channels live on 24 March.

During the show Daniel will perform the title song from his new album '2U' for the first time, a special version of the new song 'Jealous' for the comeback show only, as well as 'TOUCHIN' and 'Adulthood' from his previous releases. There will also be behind the scenes content and Daniel will make a room-tour of his new home.

The former Wanna One member has teased fans and audiences already with a video teaser for his upcoming album, revealed on 19 March, showing the hard work that goes into preparing for a release.

Fans will soon be able to see Daniel as a guest on the famous SBS variety program 'Running Man' and will be pleased to see episodes of his own reality show “Hello, Daniel” which started back on 11 March.

Kang Daniel was struggling with depression and mental instability for four months but is now back and indulging his fans - known as Danity - with loads of different activities. And it seems that the Danitys are happy to support their favourite idol in return.

We didn’t follow you cos you were popular, had famous friends or won awards. We followed you cos we saw your heart, your passion, your vision. So, as always, just work hard for your dreams & we will be with you.@danielk_konnect

