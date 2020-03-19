China's Wuhan Hospital Medics Get Refreshed With Barbers' Help - Video

Life seems to start returning to normal track in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the original epicentre of the coronavirus, as it has reported no new new infections, but local beauty salons have remained closed amid the general lockdown.

As long hair is inconvenient for medics who have to wear heavy protective gear to perform their duties, volunteer barbers have been providing 'treatment' for doctors working at Wuhan Taikang Hospital.

While local barbershops remain closed amid the lockdown, the volunteer barbers feel happy to be able to contribute to the everyday life of their home city.

This article originally appeared on the China Daily website.