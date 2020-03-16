Bomb Blast in Afghanistan’s Mazari Sharif Kills Police Officer, Injures Two – Spokesman

KABUL (Sputnik) - One police officer has died, and two other people have suffered injuries after a bomb blast in the northern Afghan city of Mazari Sharif, a police spokesman said on Monday.

According to Adil Shah Adil, a spokesman for law enforcement officials in Balkh province, the bomb was placed on a bicycle and detonated in the city’s eighth district.

The police spokesman did not confirm if any individual or group had claimed responsibility for the blast.

On 2 March, a motorcycle bomb exploded in the eastern province of Khost, killing three people and injuring seven others. A similar blast took place in Kabul on 27 February in the Afghan capital of Kabul, although the Taliban denied involvement.