China's Carrier Rocket Launch Ends in Failure - Reports

BEIJING (Sputnik) – China's new-generation Long March 7a carrier rocket failed to reach the orbit after blasting off from the southern coast on Monday, media said.

The medium-lift rocket was launched from the Wenchang spaceport in the Hainan Province at 9:34 p.m. local time (13:34 GMT), the state news agency Xinhua reported.

The spacecraft suffered a malfunction during the ascent, the agency said without elaborating.

An investigation has been opened into the incident, which comes as the nation is beginning to recover from the coronavirus-induced shutdown.