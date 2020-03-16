Bank of Japan to Keep Interest Rate, Increase Asset-Buying Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Bank of Japan decided at a meeting on Monday to keep the interest rate at minus 0.1 percent and to increase its asset-buying program amid the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which has rattled the markets.

"The bank decided, by a unanimous vote, to actively purchase ETFs and J-REITs for the time being so that their amounts outstanding will increase at annual paces with the upper limit of about 12 trillion yen and about 180 billion yen, respectively," the bank said in a statement.

The BOJ meeting followed an emergency decision by the US Federal Reserve to cut rates.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Japan has climbed by 31 to 1,515, with two more patients dying over the past day, media said Sunday.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the spread of the COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 156,000 in almost 140 countries and territories, with over 5,800 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.