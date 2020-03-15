Tashkent to Suspend Air, Car Traffic With Other Countries Over COVID-19 - Cabinet

"Starting from March 16, Uzbekistan will suspend air and car traffic with other countries. The issue of suspending train services will be settled within three days", the representative said, citing a government decision.
Earlier this day, the Uzbek Health Ministry confirmed the first case of the coronavirus disease in its citizen, who has recently returned from France.
Tashkent has already suspended flights to and from Afghanistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, China and South Korea over COVID-19.
