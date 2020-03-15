Tashkent to Suspend Air, Car Traffic With Other Countries Over COVID-19 - Cabinet

TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Uzbekistan has decided to suspend air and car traffic with other countries amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic starting from 16 March, a representative of the government's COVID-19 spread response centre has said.

"Starting from March 16, Uzbekistan will suspend air and car traffic with other countries. The issue of suspending train services will be settled within three days", the representative said, citing a government decision.

In addition, the authorities cancelled large-scale public events, dedicated to the vernal equinox Navruz and scheduled for 21 March, as well as decided to close all educational institutions starting from 16 March.

Earlier this day, the Uzbek Health Ministry confirmed the first case of the coronavirus disease in its citizen, who has recently returned from France.

Tashkent has already suspended flights to and from Afghanistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, China and South Korea over COVID-19.