Boat With Over 70 People On Board Capsizes in India’s Maharashtra - Video

A major tragedy was averted on Saturday in the Raigad district of India's Maharashtra after a ferry carrying over 70 passengers turned over near Mandwa beach. All were later saved in a rescue operation.

A video posted on Twitter shows the ferry half submerged in the water.

​According to media reports, the incident happened around 10:30 in morning after the boat hit a rock in the Arabian Sea near the costal city Mumbai.

“Water started entering the ferry after it hit a rock patch in the sea. It started sinking immediately", an official told Indian news agency Press Trust of India.

An alert was immediately issued by the Marine Police following which a rescue operation was launched.

Explaining the situation on board the vessel, the official further added that as soon as the boat started sinking, passengers panicked and started screaming and crying. However, they were all wearing life jackets and were pulled out to safety by lifeguards. They were later shifted to another boat.

In January of this year, 50 people celebrating a birthday on their catamaran in Mumbai were rescued by fishermen when the boat started to sink after water started entering inside it due to a technical glitch.