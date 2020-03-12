Top S Korean Actor Gong Yoo May Join Cast of Highly Anticipated Film 'Wonderland'

The movie will mark the comeback of talented director Kim Tae-yong, who hasn’t made a film since 2011.

One of South Korea's highest paid actors, Gong Yoo, is considering an offer to star in the movie Wonderland, the celebrity’s agency confirmed on 11 March.

Production of the film will start in April.

The movie will tell the life stories of those who are unable to meet their loved ones in reality and choose to see them in a simulated reality called “Wonderland”. The cast for Wonderland may also include such stars as Park Bo-gum, Jung Yoo-mi, Choi Woo-sik, and Suzy. Park Bo-gum and Suzy were reportedly in talks to play a young couple who can no longer communicate in real life after the former’s character falls into a coma.

Choi Woo-shik and Jung Yu-mi will reportedly play engineers working in the simulated reality of Wonderland. Gong Yoo is said to be in talks to star as a man in his 40s who resorts to Wonderland in order to reunite with his deceased wife, who is rumoured to be played by Chinese actress Tang Wei.

The premiere is scheduled for early 2021.

Kim Tae-yong's last work “Late Autumn”, a remake of Lee Man-hui's "Man chu” from 1966, was first presented at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2010. The piece was warmly received by critics and audiences, with several awards being won by Tang Wei - who is also Kim Tae-yong's wife, including best actress and a special mention by the jury of the International Federation of Film Societies. It also became the highest grossing Korean film released in China to date.

