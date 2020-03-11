Pakistani F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes in Islamabad - Video

Wednesday's incident comes months after a fighter jet crashed during a training mission in the eastern Pakistani province of Punjab, killing both pilots.

A Pakistan Air Force F-16 figther jet was rehearsing for the "Pakistan Day" parade, to be held on 23 March, when it crashed in Islamabad.

​"We are ascertaining the losses," a spokesman for the air force said.

Shortly thereafter, local media reported that Wing Commander Nauman Akram lost his life in the incident. There has been no official confirmation of his death so far.

Several videos have emerged on social media allegedly showing the moment the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) plane crashing near the capital city.

fighter #Plane of #Pakistan Air force crashed during the rehearsal of 23rd March event near parade ground #Islamabad no human loss reported so far, pic.twitter.com/I36uLZy4T5 — Ibrar Ahmed (@PhilanthropistI) March 11, 2020

Pakistan Air Force aircraft crashed near capital's city Islamabad . The plane was on a rehearsal mission for "Pakistan Day" parade to be held on March 23 pic.twitter.com/83i4HMWixq — Islamuddin Sajid (@islamudinsajid) March 11, 2020

F-16 of Pakistan Air force crashed near Islamabad. Fourth crash in 2020. pic.twitter.com/bplPhWw2GP — Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) March 11, 2020

The rehearsals were taking place before the annual military parade that is scheduled to be held in Islamabad this month to celebrate Pakistan Day.

Last month, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jet had crashed near Takht Bhai in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region during a routine training mission.