Five Feared Dead in Northern Australia Plane Crash Amid Bad Weather - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least five people are believed to have died in a crash of a light aircraft in the northern Australian state of Queensland, media reported Wednesday.

According to The Australian newspaper, the plane went missing at 11:30 am local time (00:30 GMT) after making two landing attempts in bad weather conditions.

The wreckage was found on a beachfront area near an indigenous community settlement, Lockhart River, according to the paper.

The Australian spoke with Lockhart River Mayor Wayne Butcher, who said that there were no survivors found among the passengers, who were government workers flying in to work with the community from the city of Cairns.