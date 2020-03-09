Number of Coronavirus Cases in South Korea Rises to 7,382, 51 Died

The new virus originated in the Chinse city of Wuhan, Hubei province, later spreading to more than 100 countries worldwide. South Korea is one of the countries affected wors outside China.

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in South Korea has risen by 248 to a total of 7,382, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Monday. At least 51 people died, it added.

Earlier, South Korea reported 50 deaths from COVID-19.

"The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Director Eun-Kyung Jeong) announced that as of 9 March, the total cumulative number of patients [confirmed with coronavirus] was 7,382, of which 166 were quarantined", the statement said.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospital in South Korea now stands at 166, according to KCDC – 36 people recovered in the past 24 hours.

🔊#코로나19 국내 발생현황(3.9. 0시 기준)



확진환자 248명 추가 확인



확진환자 7,382명 중

격리 중 7,165명, 확진환자 격리해제 166명(+36), 사망 51명



검사현황 189,236명 중

검사 중 17,458명, 결과음성 171,778명 pic.twitter.com/dJGafKb66Y — 질병관리본부•1339 (@KoreaCDC) March 9, 2020

190 new cases were identified in Daegu, the fourth largest city and the epicentre of the COVID-19 in the country. The outbreak is traced back to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu, where a parishioner got contracted and soread the virus among others.

Due to the outbreak, the authorities have raised the highest level of alert in the country. Schools remain closed till 23 March.