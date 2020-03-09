Death Toll From Coronavirus in Mainland China Reaches 3,119, Over 80,700 Infected

The number of people who have died from the novel coronavirus in mainland China has reached 3,119, the National Health Commission said on Monday. A total of 80,735 people have been infected and 58,600 have recovered, it added.
As of 8 March, 40 new deaths and 22 more cases of coronavirus were registered.
"At 04:00 on 8 March, 31 provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities) reported 40 new confirmed cases, 22 new deaths (21 in Hubei, and 1 in Guangdong)", the statement said.
Since originating in China's Hubei province, the virus has spread to at least 101 countries, with Italy, South Korea, and Iran hit the most.
In late January, the World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.
