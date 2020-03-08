Member of Afghanistan's Logar Provincial Council Killed in Kabul - Council Member

KABUL (Sputnik) - The incident took place on Sunday morning in the Kart-e-Naw area of Kabul's District 8. Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and Daesh* that has been active in Afghanistan since 2015.

A member of Afghanistan's Logar provincial council, Nasir Ghairat, and three of his guards have been killed in the capital city of Kabul, council member Sayed Qaribullah Sadat said on Sunday.

According to the Afghan TOLOnews media outlet, citing local police, Ghairat and his guards were shot dead when unknown gunmen opened fire on his vehicle.

Sadat added that Ghairat was going to drive back to Logar province.

So far, no militant group has taken responsibility for the attack, and the gunmen have escaped. Kabul police are investigating the incident.

*Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and other countries.