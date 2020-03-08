Rescue Team Pulls 50 People Out of Hotel Debris in China, Two of Them Dead - Reports

The seven-story Xinjia Express hotel collapsed in China's Fujian province at around 7 pm local time, leaving some 70 people trapped under rubble. Thirty-two of them were rescued by 9:50 pm, local media said earlier.

The rescue team earlier managed to pull 50 people out of the debris of the collapsed Xinjia Express hotel, two people have been killed, local media said on Sunday.

Forty-nine people have been rescued as of 8:20 am on Sunday after a hotel building collapsed in E China's Fujian Saturday evening, local authorities said. The National Health Commission dispatched 18 medical experts to Quanzhou to support local emergency relief work. pic.twitter.com/szdkPYDsLX — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) March 8, 2020

The hotel was used as a quarantine site for people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), that originated in Hubei province last December. Patients confirmed with coronavirus from Hubei, the city of Wenzhou, and Zhejiang province were hospitalised there.

코로나 바이러스와 배임행위가 결합된 최악의 참사.



후젠성 Xinjia Express 호텔은 감염자 격리수용시설로 이용중이었으나 '부실시공으로 추측되는 원인으로 건물 전체가 붕괴'.



최소 70명이 매몰.

밤 10시까지 구조된 인원은 34명.



2018년 6월에 80개 객실로 오픈한 최신 호텔이었다.



_ pic.twitter.com/0G4yTIxNxM — 춰 (@woochick) March 7, 2020

The cause of the collapse has not yet been confirmed.