Over 7,000 Coronavirus Cases Registered in South Korea, Death Toll at 50 - KCDC

SEOUL (Sputnik) – The number of coronavirus-infected people has gone up to 7,134 in South Korea, with a total of 50 deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) currently registered in the country, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Six new deaths were registered as of 7 March.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospital in South Korea now stands at 130, according to the KCDC. Tests of over 19,370 people are still being processed.

Just a day ago, the coronavirus death toll in South Korea was at 44, while the number of confirmed cases was 6,767.

In the past 24 hours, 294 new cases were identified in Daegu, the fourth largest city and the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. 32 more cases were registered in Gyeongbuk Province, while the remainder were registered in other areas of the country.

The COVID-19 outbreak in South Korea is traced back to church services, namely to the branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu, where a parishioner who had earlier contracted the disease spread it among other members of the church.

Due to the outbreak, the authorities have raised the highest level of alert in the country.