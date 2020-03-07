At Least Nine People Injured in IED Blast in Pakistan's Balochistan - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik): Weeks after seven people were killed and 25 others were injured in a suicide bomb attack near a religious rally in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan’s Quetta city on 17 February, another blast was reported today in the same province.

At least nine people were injured in a blast in Pakistan’s south-western city of Chaman in Balochistan province on Saturday.

The blast site is reportedly located a few kilometres away from the nation’s border adjoining Afghanistan.

According to preliminary information, the explosives were planted on a motorbike. A bomb disposal squad has been called to ascertain the nature and impact of the blast, according to police.

On 17 February, a powerful blast in Quetta city killed seven people and injured at least 19 more after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive near a police vehicle stationed at the district court. Two officers were among the dead, according to law enforcement. The attacker tried to enter a rally being held by a Sunni religious sect and blew himself up when police tried to stop him.