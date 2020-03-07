Videos Showing Aftermath of Hotel Collapse in China Emerge Online

At about 19:30 local time (11:30 GMT), a six-storey hotel building collapsed in Quanzhou leaving about 100 people under the rubble, Xinhua news agency reported.

About 70 people are under the rubble of the collapsed hotel building in Fujian Province in eastern China, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescuers and the police are working to clean up the resulting debris, from which 23 people have already been recovered. The victims have already received first aid. The causes of the collapse are being clarified and an investigation is underway.

Videos of the aftermath of the hotel collapse have been shared on social media platforms.

