Number of Coronavirus Cases in South Korea Rises to 6,767, 44 Died

South Korea remains one of the countries affected most by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outside China, where the virus was first registered last December and has since spread to more than 80 countries worldwide.

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in South Korea has risen to 6,767, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday. At least 44 people have died, it added.

Earlier, the authorities reported 42 deaths.

"The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Director Eun-Kyung Jeong) announced that, as of 7 March, 0:00, the total number of patients [confirmed with coronavirus] was 6,767, of which 118 were quarantined", the statement said.

Out of 483 newly confirmed cases, 390 were registered in the city of Daegu, the fourth-largest city and the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in South Korea. 65 more cases were identified in Gyeongbuk province, and the rest were identified in other regions of the country.

Due to the outbreak, the authorities have raised the highest level of alert in the country. Schools remain closed till 23 March.

COVID-19 outbreak in South Korea is traced back to church services, namely to the Daegu branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, where a woman reportedly contracted the disease and spread it among other parishioners. Hundreds of Shincheonji church followers later tested positive for the virus and thousands were told to self-isolate.