Former BIGBANG Member Seungri to Enlist in Military Next Week - Report

If the reports are confirmed to be true, the ex-K-pop star will be enlisted almost a year after his first military draft notice.

The former member of the legendary K-pop boy band BIGBANG, Seungri (real name Lee Seung-hyun), will join the military on 9 March at the 6th Infantry Recruit Training Centre in Gangwon province, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing sources close to the celebrity. However, military institutions such as the MMA (Military Manpower Administration), the army, and the Defence Ministry have stated that they cannot currently confirm the information.

Initially, Seungri was scheduled to enlist on 25 March 2019, but his enlistment was postponed due to his participation in ongoing police investigations regarding the “Burning Sun” case.

Last month, however, the MMA announced that they had sent Seungri a military draft notice.

On 30 January, Seungri was indicted without detention for gambling and prostitution. The prosecution had since May 2019 twice requested a pre-trial detention warrant on seven charges, but it was dismissed both times due to insufficient evidence.

Recently, the former idol was again condemned by the audience for throwing a farewell party before his enlistment with his "Burning Sun" friends.

Netizens have been divided in their opinions about the news, with some regarding it as a good sign for Seungri's reputation to be cleared bit by bit, whereas others are confident that he has avoided justice.

