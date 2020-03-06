South Korea to Suspend Visa Waivers for Japan - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Thursday, Tokyo announced that visitors from South Korea and China would face a two-week quarantine at special facilities in Japan, and would only be allowed to use two international airports — Tokyo's Narita and Osaka's Kansai.

The South Korean government will suspend visa waivers for Japan from midnight 9 March and revoke already-issued visas for Japanese citizens, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday citing South Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young.

In addition, special entry procedures will be imposed for all foreigners entering Japan, the media outlet added.

Japan has already introduced several similar measures regarding South Korea.

South Korea’s presidential office previously expressed regret over Japan’s decision to introduce mandatory quarantine for people arriving from South Korea over coronavirus fears and warned about a possible tit-for-tat response.

As of Friday, South Korea's health authorities have reported nearly coronavirus 6,300 cases, with the death toll standing at 42. Japan, according to its health ministry, has had 317 total cases — not including those from the Diamond Princess cruise liner that was docked near its shores for several weeks — as well as six deaths.