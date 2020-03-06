Shots Fired at Ceremony in Kabul Attended by Afghan Former Chief Executive

Shots were fired at a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the death of former Afghan political leader Abdul Ali Mazari.

A ceremony in Kabul, with Abdullah Abdullah in attendance, was attacked, a Sputnik correspondent reported Friday, but the former chief executive of Afghanistan was unharmed in the firing. No group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

"Abdullah Abdullah wasn't harmed and he is in a safe place", his spokesman Mujiburahman Rahimi said.

According to unconfirmed witness reports, Chairman of the Afghan High Peace Council Karim Khalili was killed in the attack, but his relatives have not confirmed this.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has slammed the attack as a “crime against humanity”, his spokesman said as quoted by Reuters.

The Taliban group has denied any involvement in the Friday attack on a ceremony in Kabul, attended by former presidential candidate and ex-Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told Sputnik.

The United States and the Taliban signed a peace agreement in Qatar last week. Part of the agreement sets the beginning of intra-Afghan talks for 10 March, on the condition that up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners are released by that time.

However, the release of prisoners has become a sticking point that could jeopardise the entire agreement.