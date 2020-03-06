Hell in the Sky? Mysterious Black Rain Hits Japan Leaving People in Fear - Photos

A very strange form of rain that fell in Japan's Saitama Prefecture has caused fear among citizens, because it left visible black stains, covering everything with some strange dark water. The mysterious rain was reported on Monday, 2 March in the city of Hasuda and several other areas of the prefecture. According to the local authorities, they were investigating the issue after numerous complaints from residents.
Some people feared that the rain was tied to some nuclear-related materials in the atmosphere, while others had bizarre ideas about the cause of this phenomenon, like some secret North Korean missile launches.
埼玉では黒い雨がふりました……。 pic.twitter.com/jWAO796DeY— すっぺ (@hiro10or) March 2, 2020
Several media outlets reported it could have happened because of a fire that earlier erupted in one of the city's commercial buildings.
黒い雨降ったんだけど、なにこれ pic.twitter.com/0fnYKoMNr6— ユッケ⁷ (@yukke_taegi_49v) March 2, 2020
#黒い雨#不気味な雨— 3Miyabi (@3Miyabi1) March 2, 2020
上尾、岩槻、久喜、蓮田、など広範囲で今日黒い雨が降った…オイルのようにも見えるが調査中との事…放射線などは調べたが異常はないと言うが…黒い雨はとても不気味… pic.twitter.com/mJAKWe5qYN
According to another Japanese user, the black water might have been the result of a fire in the city of Noda, in the nearby prefecture of Chiba.
埼玉の黒い雨の正体？— 森子 (@jelly8george) March 3, 2020
昨日の朝8時頃の様子。
野田市で、火事があったらしい。
埼玉で検索していたから見つからなかった。
でも、雨が黒かったなんて知らんかった(￣▽￣;) pic.twitter.com/GGWzfTUzyJ
