Hell in the Sky? Mysterious Black Rain Hits Japan Leaving People in Fear - Photos

Nature might be scary, but people for the most part seem to manage to find the cause behind various natural phenomena, including strange lights in the sky or water or powerful storms. But some things are yet to be explained.

A very strange form of rain that fell in Japan's Saitama Prefecture has caused fear among citizens, because it left visible black stains, covering everything with some strange dark water. The mysterious rain was reported on Monday, 2 March in the city of Hasuda and several other areas of the prefecture. According to the local authorities, they were investigating the issue after numerous complaints from residents.

Some people feared that the rain was tied to some nuclear-related materials in the atmosphere, while others had bizarre ideas about the cause of this phenomenon, like some secret North Korean missile launches.

​Several media outlets reported it could have happened because of a fire that earlier erupted in one of the city's commercial buildings.

​According to another Japanese user, the black water might have been the result of a fire in the city of Noda, in the nearby prefecture of Chiba.