'No Words to Thank You': Kashmiris Bid Adieu to VPN After Indian Gov't Lifts Social Media Ban

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a bid to crack down on “misuse” of social media and people defying months-long curbs on the Internet in Jammu and Kashmir, offenders were ordered to be booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, according to which those accused can be arrested without bail.

As the Indian government is lifting a seven-month ban on social media, Kashmiris are thanking VPN developers for standing behind them during months of Internet curbs imposed by government authorities and “supporting them in tough times”.

In desperation to have digital access, some Kashmiris resorted to illegal means by using Virtual Private Networks (VPN) after the Indian government snapped the Internet connection from the valley and prohibited the use of social media websites. The government lifted the ban from social media on 4 March after seven months of blackout in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Internet service, along with other forms of communication, was snapped on 5 August 2019 after the federal government abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Although calling services were resumed in a phased manner, the Internet remained banned for the longest - until 25 January, when 2G service was restored, but with restrictions on social media.

Throughout the ban, the LetsVPN application issued a number of tweets for Kashmiri users, keeping them informed about the snags, connectivity issues, and updates.

In a recent tweet, LetsVPN wrote: “Dear Kashmiri user, A new release, version 2.9.7 was just published, all problems on Airtel and jio were solved.. As long as you need, we're willing to ensure that everyone's networks stay free, secure, and reliable”.

Many Kashmiris have expressed their gratitude by taking to social media.

Thanks too much from the core of heart @LetsVpn for helping us in harsh time Will continue to use VPN — Arsheed Khan (@ArsheedKhan4) March 5, 2020

Thank you for your constant support to kashmiris in the toughest times... I have updated to latest version and will constantly use your services despite the fact that the ban on social media has been revoked.

Thanks a lot @LetsVpn — Wajid Lone (@kunuii_paan) March 5, 2020

Dear Lets CEO

Remember kashmiries love you from core of heart We will remember your service for decades and will also update new version for future use Thanks alot 🙂🙂 — Koshur Jackal (@mudasirIbrahi17) March 5, 2020

We are very grateful to you for supporting us in our bad days❤️❤️❤️But the ban has been lifted by the GOI Because of people like you.

Thanku very much and ❤️ from kashmir. — Aijaz Nazir (@aijaznbhat77) March 5, 2020

Others asked them to stay put with Kashmiris, as they fear that the curb may again be imposed as it is on a trial run until 17 March.

Thankyou For doing this. Now we can access 2g internet Social media ban lifted in J&K but still Keep in touch because we don't trust them they can ban internet any time — Bhat Aakash (@BhatAakash6) March 5, 2020

Downloads of VPNs or proxy servers surged in the valley as authorities imposed a ban and kept blocking VPNs as well. The use of VPNs allowed access to high-speed Internet by allowing users to change their location and use other servers to bypass the firewall.

According to the latest order by the government of India, Internet users in the valley have been able to use social media platforms since Wednesday, but at a 2G speed.