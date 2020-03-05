Number of Coronavirus Cases in Mainland China Reaches 80,409, Over 3,000 Died

The outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus was first identified in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, later spreading to more than 70 countries worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The number of novel coronavirus cases in mainland China has reached 80,409, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. The death toll stands at 3,012, at added. 2,189 people have been discharged from hospitals.

134 new cases were registered in Hubei province, of which 131 were in Wuhan only, the epicentre of the novel disease.

"At 04:00 on 4 March, 31 provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities) reported 139 new confirmed cases, 31 new deaths (31 in Hubei), and 143 new suspected cases", the statement said.

Out of the 3,012 people who have died from coronavirus, 2,902 were in Hubei.

In total, 52,045 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

Outside China, there have been 12,668 confirmed cases of coronavirus in 76 countries, according to the latest data provided by the WHO. The virus have claimed the lives of at least 214 people outside China so far.

Italy, Iran, and South Korea have been affected most by the new virus.