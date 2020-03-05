Register
    Islamabad top view

    Thousands of Women in Pakistan to Hit the Streets to Assert Right Over Their Bodies

    Islamabad top view
    Asia & Pacific
    by
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Women in Pakistan will mark the International Women’s Day on 8 March by carrying out marches on the streets of Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Sukkur, and Karachi. Something that began as a celebration of being women has turned into a wide-scale movement to claim the right over their bodies.

    Pakistani society is so patriarchal that they cannot even stand seeing a woman’s face in public, says Tooba Syed, a women’s rights activist from Islamabad.  

    Tooba, who is actively involved in organising the Aurat Azadi March (Women’s Freedom March) on the International Women’s Day on 8 March, was referring to a mural which was defaced by some goons on Tuesday as it showed the faces of two women.

    ​Pakistan is witnessing a new wave of revolution for women’s rights with the upcoming Aurat Azadi March. It is the third year that women, who are otherwise often not allowed to leave their houses without permission, will be taking to the streets in the thousands in cities such as Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Multan, and Sukkur.

    “The first time when events were organised for women’s day celebration was in 2015. Then in 2018 we organised a march in Islamabad. And very organically it was picked up in other cities like Lahore and Karachi. This year we are expecting much bigger crowds as compared to [the] last two times. 2018 was not as big as 2019 and this year is going to be bigger than the last two times”, Tooba told Sputnik.

    Importance of the March

    The Women’s March in Pakistani cities is not just a day’s event or an isolated act to smash the patriarchal setup, but it is a movement of women to claim public spaces, to claim the right over their own bodies.

    “From stepping outside of the house to moral policing of our clothes, everything is controlled. Women are not safe in public spaces. They are not allowed to go outside. Women studying in colleges are not allowed to wear jeans. In a lot of places, they have even put a board stating what clothes women can wear”, Tooba says.
    In the coming days we will be sharing an A to Z of our politics - our struggle for legal and rights based change, but also our resistance against the policing of our selfhood: our bodies, our desires, our lived every day. First up we have A for Azaad. One of our main demands is for marginalized bodies to have the freedom to occupy and participate in whatever space they desire. Sexual harassment on the streets is rampant and a major factor through which the movement of women is controlled. Public spaces need to be more accessible to women, trans folk, and non binary people, but we are not azaad on the streets to walk, drive, protest or exist. We demand azadi. We want the freedom to choose who we spend our lives with, the freedom to have a political voice, the freedom to choose motherhood, and the freedom to choose not to be a parent. We want to be azaad. #Auratmarch2020 #atozfeminism #sexualharassment #azaadi #publicspaces #chalnekiazaadi #azaad #freedomtoexist

    Alleging that much of the societal construct for women is backed by the state, Tooba mentions some court cases.  

    The activist explains that there are cases where the court has given out guidelines on raising daughters in a way that they don’t marry somebody on their own. In another case, the court directed what makes for a good woman or a bad woman; they construct a woman’s character as per their biases, Tooba says.  

    But the problems for women in Pakistan don’t end here; serious issues such as rapes, forced conversions, sexual harassment, and honour killings continue to haunt them.

    The Madadgaar National Helpline – an offshoot of Lawyers for Human Rights and Legal Aid (LHRLA) in Karachi – has stated that Pakistan is among the countries where 70% women and girls experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime by their partners and 93% of women experience some form of sexual violence in public spaces in their lifetime.

    Constant Backlash from Society

    The slogan "Mera Jism Meri Marzi" ("My body, My Rules") has become a chant for the march, but it happens to anger the men in Pakistan most. While the whole idea and movement of women coming out on the streets is facing massive backlash, with abuses being hurled at the organisers, this particular slogan of women claiming the right over their own bodies is being called an act of prostitution.

    ​On Tuesday, a Lahore court dismissed a petition demanding a ban on the Aurat March. During a debate over the same on a news channel, popular Pakistani director Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar made derogatory comments at a woman journalist with regard to the slogan.

    He said: “Tere jism men hai kya (What is so great about your body)? Thookta nahi hai koi tere jism pe (No one would even spit on your body)”.

    A Movement for All

    The movement, which began in Islamabad among educated women, has also grown roots at the ground level. Tooba says they have been working on the grassroots level - not as a non-governmental organisation, but as the political outfit the Women’s Democratic Front.

    Today for our #DoosreAsnaafKiTareekh campaign, we have The Okara Movement! The struggle of Okara farmers was for their livelihood and against the military and landowning classes seeking to evict them. It pertained to 68,000 acres of land that the military wanted to sell to multinational corporations for corporate farming. A farmers’ organisation, Anjuman-e-Mazareen Punjab was formed to resist this. With the increasing suppression by the state and detentions of the farmers and peasants under false charges, it was women who rose to the forefront of the movement. Women practically fought with Rangers through “thappas” (the piece of wood used in the cleansing of clothes.) The women also ‘gheraoed’ police stations when their family members were arrested. As many as 11 farmers laid down their lives during the struggle, including one or two women. ‘Thaapa rakh tayyar kurray’ is the slogan used by the women peasants in Okara: meaning, ‘Keep your washing bat ready, girl!’ #AuratMarch2020 #historicalmovementinpakistan #historicalfeministmovements #historicalfeminism Wanna know more? Read up here: https://www.thenews.com.pk/…/147936-women%E2%80%99s-role-in… https://sister-hood.com/…/courageous-resistance-okaras-wom…/

    “We are working with people in slums, the working class women in all spheres. There is no difference between us. We are fighting and mobilising for the same cause. More representation of women in all spheres and their right over their bodies”, she says.

