France, Germany, UK Request UNSC to Address North Korea’s Recent Launch on Thursday - Source

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - France, Germany, and the United Kingdom requested to address at the UN Security Council on Thursday the most recent missile launch by North Korea, a diplomatic source at the Security Council said on Wednesday.

"Germany, France, and the United Kingdom requested to discuss tomorrow the recent North Korean launch at the Security Council under the ‘any other business’ agenda", the source said.

On Monday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that Pyongyang has fired two unidentified projectiles into the Sea of Japan following a months-long hiatus.

In late 2019, North Korea carried out a series of weapons tests: the last time was in November when the country launched two short-range projectiles into the Sea of Japan.

All the projectiles, launched in 2019 followed a similar pattern and were closely monitored by Japan, South Korea, and the US. At the same time, Pyongyang insists it is ready to continue talks with the US, aiming for the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.