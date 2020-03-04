NCT 127 Returns With Powerful New Release ‘Kick It’, Hits Twitter Trends Worldwide

The 10-member group NCT 127 dropped their new MV today for the upcoming album “Neo Zone”. The band’s second full-length album, which will include 13 tracks, will be released on 6 March.

The album’s lead track – ‘Kick It’ – also goes by the Korean title 영웅, which is translated as “Hero”; and the members of NCT 127 show off their flaming charisma while transforming into heroes in the music video, demonstrating some classic Bruce Lee moves while also mentioning him in the lyrics.

imagine how wild the fanchants for kick it would be at concerts/award shows. everyone screaming “NEW THANGS NEW THANGS” and BRUCE LEE at the top of their lungs, damn it would be a new level of crazy #KickItMV #KickItWithNCT127 @NCTsmtown_127 pic.twitter.com/Uaj8vCpFgu — vic 🌙 (@pspstaeyong) March 4, 2020

​The whole comeback was promising and was a nostalgic homage to old movies and games from the start, as when it was first announced on 12 February, the timeline was full of photo and video content.

​The band previously presented different video teasers for every song of the upcoming album with a set of pictures for every member, showing off the wide range of songs they are able to perform - from touching ballads to aggressive hip-hop.

Shortly after the music video release, supportive hashtags such as #KickItWithNCT127 and #Bruce Lee were trending worldwide both in English and the Korean segment of Twitter, as NCTzen (the name of the fandom) shared caps and gifs from the MV admiring their idols.

not a 127 song until taeil does a high note while everyone dances #KickItMV #KickItWithNCT127pic.twitter.com/PjYDz46Cut — 𝕝𝕚𝕫𝕫𝕚𝕖⁷ #WeLoveYouChungha (@bIinkaholic) March 4, 2020