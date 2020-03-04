US Conducted 'Defensive' Strike on Taliban Fighters Who Attacked Afghan Forces - USFOR-A Spokesman

US forces carried out an airstrike against Taliban militants on Wednesday, USFOR-A spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett announced on Twitter. According to the statement, it was a defensive measure.
The US conducted an airstrike on March 4 against Taliban fighters in Nahr-e Saraj, Helmand, who were actively attacking an #ANDSF checkpoint. This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack. This was our 1st strike against the Taliban in 11 days.— USFOR-A Spokesman Col Sonny Leggett (@USFOR_A) March 4, 2020
Reports previously suggested that the Taliban had attacked two checkpoints in the city of Kunduz, killing at least 20 Afghan soldiers and police officers. The incident occurred despite a considerable lull in tensions during the week after the Taliban and the United States struck a peace agreement on Saturday.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)